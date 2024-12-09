Indianapolis expands Clinician-Led Community Response program northward

Indianapolis government leaders were joined by Stepping Stones Therapy Center and Horizon House operators to share updates on the Clinician-Led Community Response program during a news conference Dec. 9, 2024, at Raphael Health Center, 401 E. 34th St., on the city's near-north side. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis city government plans to expand its Clinician-Led Community Response program to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s north district.

City leaders said Monday that they expanded the program to 24-7 in IMPD’s downtown and east districts earlier this year. The program will expand its operations to the north district in early 2025.

Licensed behavioral health professionals operate the program to provide short-term and non-police assistance to people in crisis.

Leaders say it keeps police from responding to mental health emergencies.

Ron Gibson, a Democrat on the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council, said Monday, “I know firsthand how important programs like this are. I’ve experience family members in a behavioral health crisis, and they can be traumatic for all involved. But when you have an experienced professional show up, it makes all the difference in the world.”

Leaders had a news conference to announced the expansion on Monday morning at Raphael Health Center, 401 E. 34th St. According to a news release in advance, participants in the news conference included Mayor Joe Hogsett; Alexis Weaver, assistant director of social determinants of health with Office of Public Health and Safety; Andrea Brown, director of Stepping Stones Therapy Center; and Niki Wattson, street outreach manager and Professional Blended Street Outreach coordinator for Horizon House.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Mental health resources