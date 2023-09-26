Indianapolis government to move more employees to City-County Building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett is planning to bring hundreds of city employees back downtown.

He says he wants to consolidate government services within the City-County Building.

Three hundred positions will come to the City-County Building in Phase 1 with an additional 150 in Phase 2.

Currently, hundreds of city and Marion County employees work from satellite locations across the country.

The city says the move downtown will save taxpayers an estimated $450,000 a year.

Hogsett, a Democrat, will face Republican Jefferson Shreve in the Nov. 7 election.

News release