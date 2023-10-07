Indianapolis mayoral debate to include discussion on Black community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The African American Coalition of Indianapolis is hosting a mayoral debate. Candidates are expected to lay out their plans for supporting and uplifting the Black community in Indianapolis.

Democratic incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett and Republican Jefferson Shreve will speak at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event will be livestreamed on the Indianapolis Recorder’s Facebook and YouTube pages. It will also broadcast on Radio One stations.

“I believe that the upcoming mayoral election in Indianapolis carries immense significance for the Black community,” said Robert Shegog, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Recorder. “It represents an opportunity for our voices to be heard and our concerns to be addressed, ultimately shaping the future of our city.”

AACI is a non-partisan collaboration of African American civic, social, professional, service, and community organizations with a goal to educate and engage African Americans in the local, state, and national political process.

“We are pleased to provide a platform for the mayoral candidates to discuss how the candidates plan to work with the Black community on the most pressing issues in our city,” said Marshawn Wolley, policy director and co-chair of the AACI Debate Committee. “It is imperative that our city’s top leader is not only aware of the issues facing the Black community, but also has concrete plans to address them head-on.”

“The most important action each of us as members of the African-American community is to actively participate in our political process,” said Deborah Hearn-Smith, co-chair of AACI Debate Committee. “Most of the decisions affecting our daily lives are decided at the local level.”

AACI will be accepting questions before the debate. Questions can be submitted to Marshawn Wolley at projectmanager@blackonyxmanagement.com.