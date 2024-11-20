New Wes Montgomery Park basketball pavilion celebrated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A park on the east side of Indianapolis has been revived.

City leaders and Indy Parks officials on Tuesday had a ribbon-cutting to unveil the Wes Montgomery Park basketball pavilion.

The facility was touted as the only amenity of its kind in the Indy Parks system. The pavilion includes a roof covering with two full-sized and two half basketball courts, bleachers, and a lighting system.

It was the fifth project completed in 2024, and leaders hope it will continue to be a jewel for the east side community

Keith Graves, a Democrat on the City-County Council, said at the ribbon-cutting, “Today as we stand here, I see the future. I see our youth creating their own memories. Playing on this brand-new basketball court under the protection of this magnificent pavilion. This pavilion isn’t just a shelter, it will be a daily stop for kids, and I know that because it was my daily stop. But , his pavilion will be a daily stop for kids all across this community.”

The $2.7 million project was funded through the American Rescue Plan, part of the federal COVID pandemic relief effort, and was part of a larger $140 million investment into Indy Parks around the city.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

News release