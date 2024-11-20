New Wes Montgomery Park basketball pavilion celebrated
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A park on the east side of Indianapolis has been revived.
Keith Graves, a Democrat on the City-County Council, said at the ribbon-cutting, “Today as we stand here, I see the future. I see our youth creating their own memories. Playing on this brand-new basketball court under the protection of this magnificent pavilion. This pavilion isn’t just a shelter, it will be a daily stop for kids, and I know that because it was my daily stop. But , his pavilion will be a daily stop for kids all across this community.”
“INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Indy Parks, City-County Councilor Keith Graves, and community members to unveil the new Wes Montgomery Park Basketball Pavilion. The pavilion is the only such amenity in the Indy Parks system. It includes a roof covering with two full sized and two half basketball courts, bleachers, and a lighting system. The pavilion will operate under the same dawn to dusk hours as the park. The lighting system will only be utilized outside of park hours for special events that are pre-approved by Indy Parks.
“‘The completion of the Wes Montgomery Basketball Pavilion is a representation of the historic level of investment being directed toward our Indy Parks, much of which is benefiting our city’s young people,’ said Mayor Hogsett. ‘Today is especially exciting, because this basketball pavilion is one of a kind in the Indy Parks system. It will, without a doubt, change the game for our Eastside neighbors.’
“The $2.7 million project was funded through the American Rescue Plan as part of the more than $140 million investment in Indy Parks across all nine townships. This one-of-a-kind pavilion is one of 14 projects focused on improving basketball courts within the Indy Parks system. The project is the fifth completed in 2024 and joins the new indoor courts at Frederick Douglass Park Family Center, a new outdoor court at Gustafson Park, and the renovated outdoor Indiana Pacers courts at Frederick Douglass and Fall Creek & 30th Parks.
“‘This pavilion is more than just a new amenity; it’s an investment in our community and our youth,’ said City-County Councilor Keith Graves. ‘Basketball brings people together, and this facility provides a safe and inspiring place to play, connect, and grow. I’m proud to support projects that transform our neighborhoods and give our residents the resources they deserve.’
“Indy Parks offers a variety of basketball programming, including the already underway City Wide Basketball League with teams from Brookside, Frederick Douglass, Garfield, Rhodius, Riverside, Stanley Strader, and Washington Parks. The league is designed for youth ages 13 to 15 who do not play on school or AAU teams. Information about future City-Wide leagues will be made available here.
“‘When our youth have opportunities to play in places like this, they see that we are invested in not only their neighborhood but in them,’ said Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd. ‘We want to see them do their best Caitlin Clark or Tyrese Haliburton impressions and work on their game to become the next generation of Hoosier basketball stars.’”
