Indiana’s US senators, others call for move of Winter Olympics from Beijing

A Chinese flag flutters in front of the International Olympic Committee headquarters during a protest by activists of the International Tibet Network against the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 3, 2021, in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Indiana’s U.S. senators and other Republicans have filed a resolution to ask the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing and move it to another country.

The resolution calls on rebidding the games unless China’s government “immediately addresses its egregious and numerous violations of human rights,” said a news release from Sen. Todd Young, an Indiana Republican.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held Feb. 4-20, 2022, in Beijing.

A year ago, Young said in a news release, he’d called on the IOC to rebid the games to another nation for the same reason.

Young and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida introduced the resolution, and these GOP senators have signed on as sponsors: Mike Braun of Indiana, Marco Rubio of Florida, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Statements

“The Chinese Communist Party’s horrific record of human rights abuses should not be ignored and party leadership rewarded by allowing them to host the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The Olympic Games are about coming together and showcasing the best athletes around the world. The Chinese Communist Party’s actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and elsewhere makes such unity impossible. The International Olympic Committee should abandon plans for the 2022 Games in China and seek out a new host country that respects the most basic human rights.” U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana