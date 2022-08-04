Politics

Indy Chamber opposes Indiana abortion bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chamber of commerce for Indianapolis is asking lawmakers to move away from a proposed bill banning abortion.

Indy Chamber issued a statement Thursday morning asking Indiana legislators “not to proceed” on SB 1.

“Over the last two weeks, the Indiana General Assembly has debated a substantial policy change on the issue of abortion in a compressed timeframe. Such an expedited legislative process—rushing to advance state policy on broad, complex issues—is, at best, detrimental to Hoosiers, and at worst, reckless,” the chamber said in a statement.

Issues brought up by the chamber include attract and retaining talent in the workforce, legal risk for physicians and existing poor health outcomes for infants and mothers in the state.

See the full statement below: