IPS $410 million referendum approved by voters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voters approved an Indianapolis Public School tax increase of a $410 million project to repair schools in the IPS district, with the final vote being 58% yes, 42% no.

This referendum will allow IPS to make much-needed repairs to almost 23 schools within the district. While the first referendum passed, the district will still need to convince voters to pass a second $413 million referendum to pay for school operations.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson expressed her thanks in a statement.

I am so grateful to the community for their generous support of our students, our staff, and our schools. Their support of our capital referendum means IPS can Rebuild Stronger and immediately get to work on projects across more than 20 schools — from design to construction starting this year — so that every student who walks through our buildings feels valued and loved, knowing that something joyful and important happens inside those walls. I am extremely humbled and overwhelmed with gratitude by the support we received. Between January and May, we hosted or were part of more than 100 meetings or engagements around our district, and the support we heard and felt in those conversations carried into the voting booth as well. I would like to thank those who voted for the capital referendum for showing our students and staff that support isn’t just an attitude or feeling — it’s an action. I can’t wait for the exciting months we have ahead. Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson

Speedway and Warren Township also approved referendums to support school operations.