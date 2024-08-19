‘It’s just electric’: Indiana DNC delegates say Harris excitement reigns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two first-time delegates to the Democratic National Convention told News 8 Monday all of their colleagues are excited to support Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Barely a month has passed since President Joe Biden withdrew from the election, the first sitting president to do so since Lyndon Johnson in 1968. Harris quickly consolidated support among convention delegates and has gained ground on Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump in some polls. Nick Roberts, one of Indiana’s 88 delegates to the convention and a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council, said other delegates are comparing the atmosphere to that surrounding Barack Obama in 2008.

“I mean, it’s just electric,” he said. “I think there’s more energy now than I’ve seen in campaigns in the last four years, quite frankly.”

Roberts and fellow delegate Blythe Potter said there was some initial confusion about what to do after Biden dropped out but they have heard virtually no frustration with Harris. Potter said many delegates are excited to see someone at the top of the ticket who is a woman and a person of color.

“It is super exciting as a woman, as a mother, as a stepmother, to see someone who’s like me,” she said. “To see another female once again fighting for this job, it’s very encouraging.”

Biden is scheduled to speak Monday night. Harris’ vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will address the convention on Wednesday night and Harris herself will speak on Thursday night. Roberts and Potter said they can’t wait to see what each one has to say.

“I think the resounding theme is just a sense of optimism for the country, toward working together,” Roberts said. “Tim Walz, especially, he’s a Midwestern dad. I don’t think he comes off as a politician, I think he just comes off as very down to earth. I think he’s going to hit that home.”

News 8 will air Biden, Walz, and Harris’ remarks live on WISH-TV and stream them online at WISHTV.com.