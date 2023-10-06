“It’s ugly history:” Indiana Republicans talk speaker picks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican members of Indiana’s U.S. House delegation on Thursday said the next speaker of the U.S. House must be able to unite the party.

All seven House Republicans from Indiana voted to keep now-former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the job on Monday. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., drew national attention when she told All INdiana Politics on Sunday she was open to removing McCarthy. She told News 8 on Thursday she ultimately backed him because she felt he deserved a second chance.

“I thought he might now be a productive speaker but unfortunately, some of my colleagues felt that was too late,” Spartz said.

Fellow Republican Rep. Jim Banks told News 8 because the House has never been without a speaker in its history, there’s no playbook for how the lower chamber can or should govern. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is serving as acting speaker, but Banks said the way he reads House rules, the chamber can’t do anything other than performing critical, continuity of government operations.

“So much of this is uncertain. We’re in uncharted territory,” he said. “It’s history, but it’s ugly history.”

Banks has endorsed House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as the next speaker. Banks told News 8 Republicans need to do something different and Jordan is a proven conservative leader on the Hill.

“When I look at all of the members of my conference, many people who I respect, it’s just clear to me that Jim Jordan is the best person for this time to bring our party together and march us forward,” Banks said.

Rep. Rudy Yakym said while he’s still deciding who to support, he’s happy with all of the names that have been put forward so far.

“In order to become speaker of the House, you’re going to have to get to 218 votes on the floor,” Yakym said. “What I’m looking for is someone that bring our conference together, heal the conference, unify us and go forward and get back to doing the business of the people.”

The search for a new speaker comes as the House faces a Nov. 17 deadline to avert a government shutdown. Banks said a spending bill probably would count as a continuity-of-government issue, so he thinks the House could take it up under McHenry if necessary. He conceded there’s “a good chance” a future speaker could lose the job as McCarthy did if they, too, cut a deal with Democrats to avert a shutdown. Yakym, who serves on the House Budget Committee, isn’t sure the House can do anything budget-related. He said his understanding of House rules suggests McHenry can do nothing besides preside over the selection of a new speaker. Yakym said the looming funding deadline was one reason why he voted against the motion to sack McCarthy in the first place.

Spartz said she is keeping an open mind about the selection process. She said she plans to talk to each of the prospective speakers about how they plan to deliver on Republican promises this year. She, too, said Jordan is a worthwhile candidate, as is House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

Banks said Republican leaders plan to hold a candidate forum for speaker candidates on Tuesday and hope to hold a floor vote on Wednesday.