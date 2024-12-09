Combat veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green named Indiana’s new public safety chief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Combat veteran and cybersecurity expert Jennifer-Ruth Green will be Indiana’s next Secretary of Public Safety, Gov.-elect Mike Braun announced Monday.

Green, who currently serves as Deputy Commander of the 11th Operations Group at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., brings extensive military and leadership experience to the role.

Her military career includes service as commander of the 122nd Cyber Operations Flight in Fort Wayne and a deployment to Iraq. She is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a former Air Force Special Agent.

Gov.-elect Braun says Green’s military background and cyber security expertise “make her uniquely qualified” to advise on homeland security law enforcement matters.

“Her combat experience and proven leadership will be invaluable in protecting Hoosier families and strengthening our emergency response capabilities,” Braun said in a release.

The Secretary of Public Safety is a new position Braun proposed in late November as part of a larger plan to streamline his cabinet. This person will oversee law enforcement, emergency preparedness, and public safety.

Eight agencies and departments will report to the Secretary of Public Safety, including Homeland Security, the Indiana Department of Correction, and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“Under Governor-elect Braun’s leadership, we will ensure safety in our communities and focus on strengthening partnerships between law enforcement and communities, enhancing emergency preparedness, and ensuring our public safety personnel have the training and resources they need to serve effectively,” Green said in a release.

In addition to her military experience, Green founded Battle-Proven Leadership, which provides executive training to organizations including the Indiana Attorney General’s Office. She hold’s a Master’s degree in aeronautics from Liberty University and authored “People Don’t Quit Their Jobs; They Quit Their Bosses.”