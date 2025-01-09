‘His life was a love story’: Jimmy Carter remembered by eldest grandson Jason

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, eldest grandson Jason described his grandfather’s life as a love story that started “from the moment he woke up until he laid his head.”

Jason is Jimmy and Rosalynn’s oldest grandchild, son of Jack Carter and his first wife, Judy Langford. Jason followed Jimmy in the tradition of politics, serving in the Georgia State Senate from 2010 to 2015. He was also the Democratic Party nominee for Georgia.

Jimmy’s love story life was one filled with respect and dignity that extended to all, Jason said, and one where Carter celebrated the majesty of “everything from the smallest mineral.”

Jason said he sometimes felt like he shared his grandfather with the world. “Today is one of those days. But really, he shared the world with me. The power of an atom. The beauty and complexity of the south Georgia forest.”

With humor, he described his late grandfather’s home life as humble, human.

“My grandfather was likely to show up at the door in short shorts and crocs. The refrigerator was papered with pictures of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their phone, of course, had a cord and was stuck to the wall in the kitchen. And, demonstrating their Depression roots, they had a rack where they would hang Ziploc bags to dry.”

Voice clouded with emotion, he fondly remembered his grandfather’s relationship with his grandmother, Rosalynn. The pair had celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary three months before her death in November 2023. Their love fueled the love story of the president’s life.

“Of course, it’s a love story of Jimmy and Rosalynn. And rest assured, in these last weeks, he told us he was ready to see her again. But his life was also a broader love story about love for his fellow humans, and living out the commandment to love your neighbor as you love thyself,” Carter said. “His life was a love story from the moment he woke up until he laid his head.”

Jason concluded with a reminder that no matter what, Jimmy would not truly be gone.

“He won’t be too far (from us),” Jason concluded. “He’ll be in the kitchen making pancakes, or in the workshop finishing a cradle, or standing in a trout stream. Or for me, walking along the streets of Georgia, where he’s from.”