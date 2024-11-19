Judge accused of bias against woman in her dispute with former romantic partner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Putnam Superior Court judge faces disciplinary charges of being biased against a woman in a dispute with her former romantic partner.

Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications on Monday filed the disciplinary charges against Judge Charles “Denny” Bridges.

The charges spell out how Bridges made repeated disparaging statements against a woman and issued rulings before getting her opinion in her case against her former romantic partner. In her court filing, she said he’d sold their home but she didn’t get her any restitution.

The charges shared one of the judge’s comments: “I guess because I’ve done so many of these cases I see — I see women that kind of make a habit out of this and I’m — I’m just — I’m — I’m certainly not saying that your client is …, I don’t know her, I don’t know either one of these people, but I see women do this and it’s horsesh*t, to coin a — to coin a phrase.”

Another comment from the judge that was shared in the charges: “”If these folks aren’t married and this woman’s trying to get money out of him for a house that she lived in, and I can only- and I’m just — I have no idea, I don’t know the people, I don’t know what the facts of the case, I’m just saying my position is regardless of what everyone else’s position is in Indianapolis, that’s what the Court of Appeals are for, if she wasn’t — if they weren’t married and she lived there and had the benefit of living there and now she wants to claim what everybody calls ‘sweat equity,’ bullsh*t, ain’t no ‘sweat equity’ in this court.”

The charges say Bridges’ remarks about women and his disfavoring of the woman’s case gave the appearance that he could not be impartial.

Bridges will have 20 days to respond to the charges from the seven-person commission. Next, the Indiana Supreme Court will appoint three “Masters” to conduct a public hearing on the charges, and then the justices will decide whether to sanction Bridges.

The Republican has been the judge in Putnam Superior Court since January 2009. His courtroom is based in the Putnam County Courthouse in Greencastle, a city located about a 55-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis. Putnam County has 37,500 residents.

