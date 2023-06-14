Search
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump

by: By LARRY NEUMEISTER
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says a columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation jury award against Donald Trump can update a similar lawsuit in a bid for over $10 million more in damages from the ex-president.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan granted the request by writer E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday.

She made the request after a jury concluded last month that Trump sexually abused her in spring 1996 in a Manhattan luxury department store.

Trump didn’t attend the trial. He repeated disparaging comments he’s made about Carroll after the trial. Her lawyer then updated the still-pending defamation lawsuit.

