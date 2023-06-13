Judge to hold hearing on law banning gender-affirming care for minors

People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Salt Lake City (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis will hear arguments Wednesday on a lawsuit hoping to block Indiana’s new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors.

The hearing before Judge James Hanlon is set for 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis.

The lawsuit, filed by the ACLU in April on behalf of four transgender youth and their families, seeks to block enforcement of SEA 480.

The bill, passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, prohibits doctors from providing gender-affirming care for anyone under the age of 18.

“This law would be devastating to trans youth and their families, causing them serious injuries and forcing those who can, to uproot their lives and leave the state to access the gender-affirming care they need,” Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, said when the suit was filed.

The bill would give trans youth until the end of 2023 to stop taking gender transition medication, such as hormone therapies and puberty blockers.

The law is set to take effect July 1 unless a federal judge stops it.