Lawyers ask Curtis Hill accusers to pay thousands in court costs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents show lawyers for the Indiana General Assembly want three of Curtis Hill’s accusers to pay more than $11,000 in court costs.

Three former legislative staffers sued the Indiana House of Representatives and the Indiana Senate over an incident in which then-Attorney General Curtis Hill allegedly groped them at a post-session party in 2018, claiming the General Assembly failed its obligation as an employer to protect them. The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill’s law license for 30 days over the incident but prosecutors declined to file any charges. Hill denies any wrongdoing. Last month, a federal judge ruled the General Assembly was not liable for Hill’s conduct.

Documents filed earlier this month show the General Assembly’s lawyers are asking a judge to charge the accusers $11,451 in court costs. Nearly all of the amount comes from the cost of taking sworn testimony from the three accusers and several others early this year. Federal law allows judges, at the request of a lawyer in a case, to charge parties to the case for various costs, such as compensating court-appointed experts and interpreters or obtaining transcripts.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers said they are reviewing the filing but cannot comment further. Lawyers for the House and Senate did not respond to multiple requests for comment.