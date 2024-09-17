Letter with powdery substance sent to Indiana leader isn’t hazardous

Republican candidate for Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales poses for a photo in Indianapolis on Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspicious letter with a powdery substance was sent to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

That’s according to Secretary of State Diego Morales.

Field testing showed the substance in the envelop was not hazardous.

The envelop and its contents were being sent to an FBI laboratory for further testing.

Nobody was hurt.

News release