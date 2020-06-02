Live updates: Spartz, Hale win nominations in 5th Congressional District

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — In one of the most closely watched races Tuesday night, Victoria Spartz has won the Republican nomination and Christina Hale has won the Democratic nomination in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

Fifteen Republicans and five Democrats filed to run in the primaries after incumbent U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, a Republican, announced her retirement last year.

Indiana’s 5th Congressional District covers Hamilton, Grant, Tipton and Madison counties, and portions of Marion, Boone, Blackford and Howard counties.

The seat has long been controlled by Republicans, but the general election in November is expected to be competitive.

Hale issued this statement Tuesday night after winning the Democratic Party nomination:

“The divide America is feeling and the global health crisis we are experiencing around the world underscore how important elected leadership is to our nation and to this district. I am honored to be the Democratic nominee in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, and want to thank everyone who has supported our campaign. Our community is facing unprecedented challenges, and I’m committed to taking action on the issues most critical to families across the 5th district.

“Whether it’s the lack of access to affordable health care during a global pandemic, or the economic crisis that has forced over half a million Hoosiers to file for unemployment, our problems are too grave to waste time on partisan politics. I have a proven record of working across the aisle to solve problems and deliver results. In Congress, I’ll work with anyone and everyone to make health care more affordable, create good-paying jobs right here in Indiana, and support our small businesses as they fight to recover.”

Trump, Biden win nominations for president

Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have won Indiana’s presidential primaries.

The Democratic result in Indiana was expected because Biden’s rivals have already dropped out of the race. The former vice president’s haul of delegates from the Indiana victory pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to capture the Democratic presidential nomination.

The state’s primary was delayed by four weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Indiana is among the states and the District of Columbia with primaries on Tuesday. Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest trove of presidential delegates.

Projected winners from The Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has won the Republican nomination and Patricia Hackett has won the Democratic nomination in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has won the Republican nomination for the 3rd Congressional District.

Joe Mackey wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Indiana’s 4th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Greg Pence has won the Republican nomination and Jeannine Lake won the Democratic nomination for the 6th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson has won Democratic nomination and Susan Smith wins the Republican nomination in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District. That district includes much of Indianapolis.

Lines outside City-County Building after polls close

The primary election was delayed a month by the coronavirus pandemic, but the polls closed at 6 p.m. and the counting — which could take days, clerks say — has begun.

However, dozens of people remained in line for the polling place at the City-County Building at 6:15 p.m.

Long lines were still seen outside some polling places at 7:30 p.m.

Final results may be delayed for days

This year close to 500,000 absentee ballots were sent out in Indiana due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County government says the final results may be delayed. This year, the county sent out 100,000 absentee ballots applications, a record number, and the county clerks were expecting a record number of those ballots to be returned Tuesday.

The Hamilton County government said in a tweet just after the polls closed at 6 p.m.: “Due to the large volume of absentee ballots, there is the very real possibility that counting votes could take several days. If mail-in ballot processing carries over to tomorrow, the County will reopen the viewing area at the 4-H Fairgrounds at 830AM.”