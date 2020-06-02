Live updates: Trump, Biden win Indiana’s delayed primaries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have won Indiana’s presidential primaries.

The Democratic result in Indiana was expected because Biden’s rivals have already dropped out of the race. The former vice president’s haul of delegates from the Indiana victory pushes him closer to the 1,911 delegates he needs to capture the Democratic presidential nomination.

The state’s primary was delayed by four weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Indiana is among the states and the District of Columbia with primaries on Tuesday. Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest trove of presidential delegates.

Projected winners from The Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has won the Republican nomination in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has won the Republican nomination for the 3rd Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Greg Pence has won the Republican nomination and Jeannine Lake won the Democratic nomination for the 6th Congressional District.

Lines outside City-County Building after polls close

The primary election was delayed a month by the coronavirus pandemic, but the polls closed at 6 p.m. and the counting — which could take days, clerks say — has begun.

However, dozens of people remained in line for the polling place at the City-County Building at 6:15 p.m.

Long lines were still seen outside some polling places at 7:30 p.m.

15 candidates for GOP race in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District

One of the most closely watched races Tuesday night is the Republican primary for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. There is a crowded field of candidates and no clear front-runner. Fifteen Republicans filed to run after incumbent U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, a Republican, announced her retirement last year.

Indiana’s 5th Congressional District covers Hamilton, Grant, Tipton and Madison counties, and portions of Marion, Boone, Blackford and Howard counties.

The seat has long been controlled by Republicans, but the general election in November is expected to be competitive, with Christina Hale emerging early on as the Democratic front-runner.

On Tuesday night, the Republican candidates that News 8 is watching include attorney and former Marion County prosecutor Carl Brizzi, nurse Beth Henderson, and former state senator Victoria Spartz, who currently leads in fundraising.

On the money front, COVID-19 and the crowded field have led to limited fundraising for all the candidates.

Final results may be delayed for days

This year close to 500,000 absentee ballots were sent out in Indiana due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County government says the final results may be delayed. This year, the county sent out 100,000 absentee ballots applications, a record number, and the county clerks were expecting a record number of those ballots to be returned Tuesday.

The Hamilton County government said in a tweet just after the polls closed at 6 p.m.: “Due to the large volume of absentee ballots, there is the very real possibility that counting votes could take several days. If mail-in ballot processing carries over to tomorrow, the County will reopen the viewing area at the 4-H Fairgrounds at 830AM.”