Major project designed to improve safety on Madison Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works on Monday announced major changes coming to Madison Avenue to improve road safety.
Crews will reduce the number of lanes on Madison Avenue, from three to two in each direction. They say it will be implemented in three phases.
The project will also introduce the 7,200-feet Interurban Trail, with plans of expanding this trail at a later date.
The project is expected to begin in 2025, with Phase 1 on Ray Street and Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, and be fully completed by 2028.
Brandon Hergot, the director of Public Works, said Monday “The street I am standing in front of will receive what’s called a road diet. A road diet will include a shrinking of lanes, along with additional pedestrian facilities. Also, they will be more mindful of all users on the roadway, not just drivers, and that is going to a safer more friendly environment for all types of users for our roadway.”
The road diet project is one of dozens of investments totaling $305 million in safety-related efforts introduced in the 2024 capital plan.
News release
“INDIANAPOLIS – On Monday, September 23, 2024, Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget and District 18 Councilor Kristin Jones met to discuss the changes coming to the Madison Avenue corridor in addition to the transformative investments in safety included in Indy DPW’s proposed 2025 Operating and Capital budget.
“The Madison Avenue Road Diet is a ‘Complete Streets’ project that aims to improve road safety for all users by introducing traffic calming measures along the corridor. This road diet is one of dozens of investments totaling $305 million in safety-related projects scheduled over the next five years as introduced in the proposed capital plan alongside the annual operating budget. Also included in the proposed budget is a Vision Zero Administrator who will assist the department to continue bringing safer transportation infrastructure for all road users. They will also coordinate across other City agencies and departments, stakeholders and the public to provide a safer experience for all.
“The Madison Avenue Road Diet is a $47 million investment that will remove two vehicular travel lanes, repave over 16 miles of street, and bring over 15,000 linear feet of new curbs and sidewalks along the corridor between Pleasant Run Pkwy and Ray Street. The project will also introduce the 7,200-foot Interurban Trail to expand connectivity to Indy’s southside, with plans of extending this trail at a later date.
“‘The Madison Ave Road Diet represents a positive change in our community, offering safer, more connected streets that benefit everyone,’ said Councilor Kristin Jones, chair of the Public Works Committee. ‘The community is extremely excited to see this project. It is truly a major step in the right direction.’
“Funded with three rounds of federal grant dollars through the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO), the Madison Avenue Road Diet will be implemented in three phases. The phases of the project will tentatively go as follows:
“Phase 1
- Timeline: Spring 2025 – Winter 2026.
- Segment: Ray Street to Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive.
- Awarded $10.4M from IMPO in 2022.
“Phase 2
- Timeline: Spring 2026 – Spring 2027.
- Segment: Martin Street to Hanna Avenue.
- Awarded $3.8M from IMPO in 2023.
“Phase 3
- Timeline: Winter 2027 – Winter 2028.
- Segment: Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive to Martin Street.
- Awarded $11.7M from IMPO in 2024.
“‘By investing in safer roads, we are directly investing in the well-being of our residents and the future of our city. This road diet project, alongside the other over $300M investments in DPW infrastructure capital projects, are a reflection of our how we will transform our streets to be safer and more accessible for everyone,’ said Director Brandon Herget.
“For more information on Indy DPW’s Complete Streets projects, please visit our website at www.indy.gov/dpwprojects.”
Indianapolis Department of Public Works