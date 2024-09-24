Major project designed to improve safety on Madison Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works on Monday announced major changes coming to Madison Avenue to improve road safety.

Crews will reduce the number of lanes on Madison Avenue, from three to two in each direction. They say it will be implemented in three phases.

The project will also introduce the 7,200-feet Interurban Trail, with plans of expanding this trail at a later date.

The project is expected to begin in 2025, with Phase 1 on Ray Street and Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, and be fully completed by 2028.

Brandon Hergot, the director of Public Works, said Monday “The street I am standing in front of will receive what’s called a road diet. A road diet will include a shrinking of lanes, along with additional pedestrian facilities. Also, they will be more mindful of all users on the roadway, not just drivers, and that is going to a safer more friendly environment for all types of users for our roadway.”

The road diet project is one of dozens of investments totaling $305 million in safety-related efforts introduced in the 2024 capital plan.

