Marion County still counting absentee, mail-in ballots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Election Board on Wednesday dealt with a crush of absentee and mail-in ballots.

The county sent out more than 120,000 applications for absentee and mail-in ballots prior to Tuesday’s election, which was delayed a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Wednesday afternoon, less than half had been counted, according to Russell Hollis, a Marion County deputy clerk.

The long counting process could be repeated for the general election Nov. 3.

“We do anticipate having a huge demand in absentee requests for the general election,” Hollis said.

Counting absentee ballots is labor-intensive. Once the ballot is returned, it has to be matched up to the application, which means shifting through mountains of paper one at a time.

“Lots of paper involved, lots of signature-matching, taking ballots out of the envelope, things of that nature,” Hollis said.

The nature of casting a ballot for the democracy is not always a swift process. Researching candidates and issues, finding polling locations and setting time aside to vote is time-consuming for voters. Marion County Election Board slowed the process even more on Tuesday by reducing the number of polls from 270 to 22, which resulted in lines longer than Marion County voters have seen in decades for a primary election. The reduction was in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Natasha Rankin, a former British citizen, voted Tuesday in her first presidential primary and almost missed the cutoff time. Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is a little slower than I expected to be honest. There was less notice, didn’t see a lot of media coverage about reminding people to vote. I literally got here with moments to spare running from the car,” Rankin said.

Rankin spent about an hour in line before casting her vote. She was lucky compared to others. Several voting centers had voters in line up to three hours.

“We had challenges with long lines on Election Day, which was a direct result of the fact that we did decrease polling locations,” Hollis said.

The question that remains: Will the Election Board carry the reduction over to the general election in November?

