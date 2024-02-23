Marion County’s Center Township constable fires all deputies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County’s Center Township Constable Denise Paul Hatch on Friday fired all of her deputies pending the results of comprehensive federal background checks.

The move comes two days after one of her deputies was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. It was the second such arrest in less than five months.

Hatch’s office told News 8 the move affected all 46 of the deputies employed by her office, including those certified by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Hatch’s office said the fired deputies have until Feb. 28 to finish background checks through the federal Interstate Identification Index. The deputies will have the chance to be rehired if they pass those checks.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Hatch said she had begun checks of all of her employees last month.