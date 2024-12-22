Marion gets $850,000 from state for mixed-use development

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A major mixed-use development in Marion is getting support from the state.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. last week announced an $850,000 award from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program to the River Rock Lofts.

The $10.8 million mixed-use development will add 44 apartments, a public plaza, and 3,300 square feet of commercial space to Marion’s downtown Riverfront District.

Marion Mayor Ronald Morrell Jr. called the River Rock Lofts a “transformative project” in a statement announcing the READI funds.

Construction is expected to start in early 2025 and finish by spring 2026.

READI supports projects across Indiana improving quality of life for Hoosiers. Established by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2021, READI distributed $487 million to 353 projects and programs across Indiana during its first round of funding. READI 2.0, with additional funding through Lilly Endowment Inc., will allocate another $750 million throughout the state.