Marion breaks ground on River Rock Apartment Lofts
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Marion city government officials broke ground Tuesday for the River Rock Apartment Lofts.
The city government was granted $850,000 toward the development of 44 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
It will also have 3,300 square feet of commercial space, and a public plaza for community use.
The development will feature an indoor and outdoor courtyard, a work-from-home lounge, indoor bike storage, and pet-friendly amenities.
Statement
“Over the past 50 years, Marion’s Riverfront has seen significant investment, including the development of riverwalks, the Walkway of Lights, and the acquisition and demolition of various properties. In this administration, we have sought to capitalize on both the natural assets of the area and the investments made in previous years.
“To further accelerate growth, we established the Riverfront District in 2024. Since its inception, less than a year ago, more than $16 million has been committed to development within the district. A cornerstone of this investment is the River Rocks Lofts, a project that will serve as a key driver for continued revitalization.”
