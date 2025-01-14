Marion breaks ground on River Rock Apartment Lofts

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Marion city government officials broke ground Tuesday for the River Rock Apartment Lofts.

The city government was granted $850,000 toward the development of 44 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

It will also have 3,300 square feet of commercial space, and a public plaza for community use.

The development will feature an indoor and ​outdoor courtyard, a work-from-home lounge, indoor bike storage, and pet-friendly amenities.

