Maryland governor tests positive for coronavirus, feels fine

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces an expansion of vaccine eligibility during a news conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Annapolis, Md. Businesses could be spared billions of dollars of higher taxes in coming years as a result of federal coronavirus relief funds flowing to the states. Hogan announced a budget plan this spring that would use $1.1 billion from the latest federal COVID-19 relief law to bolster a depleted unemployment compensation accounts. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s governor says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Monday morning that he received a positive rapid test as part of his regular testing routine.

Hogan, a cancer survivor, says he’s been vaccinated and has had a booster.

Hogan urged people to get vaccinated or get booster shots as soon as possible as the virus’s omicron variant becomes dominant.

The state’s health department reported Sunday that 1,345 people were hospitalized, more than twice as many people who were hospitalized a month earlier. But the state hasn’t reported data for coronavirus cases or deaths since early December, when a cyberattack hit its health department.