Politics

McCarthy flips 15 votes as he fights for the speaker’s gavel

(CNN) — In a dramatic shift, Kevin McCarthy has so far managed to flip 15 votes on Friday in his bid to become the next House speaker, though the California Republican is still short of the support needed to win and it is unclear whether he will be able to get there.

McCarthy is locked in a fight for his political future as the California Republican attempts to win the votes he needs to become speaker of the US House of Representatives in what has now become the longest contest in 164 years. Efforts to secure a deal with conservatives who oppose McCarthy have gained momentum, but it is still unclear if it will be enough to save his imperiled speaker’s bid.

The 14 votes who flipped in favor of McCarthy on the 12th ballot are: Reps. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Michael Cloud of Texas, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Byron Donalds of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas, Victoria Spartz of Indiana (who had been voting present and had said she would continue to do so until she saw progress), Paul Gosar of Arizona and Reps.-elect Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Keith Self of Texas and Andy Ogles of Tennessee.

On the 13th ballot, McCarthy picked up one more supporter: Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland.

There are still six Republicans voting against McCarthy: Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Rep.-elect Eli Crane of Arizona.

Two members who have been absent for votes on Friday — Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado and incoming freshman Wesley Hunt of Texas — are expected to return tonight. Both lawmakers are McCarthy supporters.

McCarthy suffered a string of defeats on Thursday as the House took round after round of failed votes. The longer the fight drags on, the more dire it becomes for McCarthy as it risks further defections and a loss of confidence in the GOP leader.

“We’re going to make progress today. We’re going to shock you,” McCarthy told reporters as he arrived on Capitol Hill Friday morning, adding, “We’re going to get it done.”

On the 12th round of voting, the final tally was 213 for McCarthy, four for Rep. Jim Jordan and three for Rep. Kevin Hern.

McCarthy wins over key critics

Several Republican members who switched their votes to back McCarthy on Friday said they are encouraged by a framework of an agreement, but provided no specifics about the deal and said talks are ongoing.

“It is a framework of an agreement in good faith that allows us to keep moving forward,” Perry told reporters after 14 House Republicans flipped their vote for McCarthy in the twelfth roll call.

Roy cautioned the talks are ongoing and there is more work to be done.

“We’re not done yet, right. We don’t have 218 on the floor yet and we’re going to keep having conversations,” Roy said.

Bishop said: “The central details are known. This framework has a considerable amount of details. We’ve worked very hard to make sure it is achievable, that it has teeth and it is understood well.”

McCarthy’s strategy for squeezing the remaining holdouts involves Trump

McCarthy’s allies plan to turn up the heat on the remaining holdouts and pick them off one-by-one to get the speaker votes — but it won’t involve horse trading or more negotiations.

The emerging strategy, according to sources involved, includes leaning on former President Donald Trump to help squeeze the holdouts. Their camps have been in touch and believe Trump is willing to make some more calls. Another source said Trump is making calls for McCarthy.

So far, Trump’s entreaties have not moved the needle, but he also has not put much capital into it. Now Trump has an opportunity to claim victory with a McCarthy speakership actually in reach.

However, Trump’s team sees a handful of the critics as unwinnable, including Gaetz and Boebert, and won’t waste time on them.

McCarthy strikes positive tone on GOP conference call

McCarthy kicked off a GOP conference call on Friday morning by saying an agreement has still not been reached, sources tell CNN. But he tried to strike a more positive, gracious tone and laid out some of the details that have emerged in the negotiations, the sources added.

“I’m not telling you we have an agreement. We’re in a good position and have meetings,” McCarthy said, setting the tone for the call, according to sources.

McCarthy said committees need to be a microcosm of the conference, with more far-right Freedom Caucus members on all committees, a signal that promising committee posts have been a key part of the negotiations. Sources say McCarthy is describing this as equal representation.

But GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, a McCarthy ally and negotiator in this process, said on the call that no committee gavels have been promised and that talk of that is all rumors, sources told CNN.

McCarthy specifically thanked Texas Rep. Chip Roy for his role in the negotiations, previously a key holdout, and said he can tell that members are working hard and trying to work through their disagreements in good faith.

He said the rules package presented on Sunday is staying the same and that the only change is the threshold to allow one member to call for the motion to vacate, which he claims not to be worried about.

“Everyone on our call before January 3rd loved that package,” McCarthy said according to sources.

But the 20 GOP lawmakers against McCarthy are not on the conference call and are instead in their own meeting, two sources told CNN.

The call is ongoing, so the 20 lawmakers could jump on at any time.

Progress seen in talks

Several members said ahead of the vote they were very close to a deal that in many ways is an attempt to rebuild frayed alliances and trust hampered by a harsh Tuesday morning conference meeting.

“The main things we’re talking about are a conservative agenda around spending and the nature of our Republican majority,” McHenry said. “That’s really the crux of the conversation. And that’s really the contours of it.”

McHenry said process changes and rule overhauls are part of the talks.

“Rules, structure and process dictate outcomes in this place, in a substantial way,” McHenry said. “So you want to make sure all those things are in place.”

He added: “What I’ve seen over the last 36 hours is immense amount of effort to take the emotion out of this and get into the substance of the challenges.”

McHenry said they are not discussing issues like specific committee assignments for holdouts, but talking about their agenda around issues like spending.

In one sign of forward momentum, GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, one of the holdouts, told CNN after viewing a deal in Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer’s office Thursday evening: “This is changes that we want.”

But he also indicated that nothing was final. “This is round one. It’s on paper, which is a good thing,” he said.

Norman said the majority of the deal revolves around rule changes like a 72-hour rule to review bills, term limits, and open amendments. Norman said the deal did not address committee assignments.

CNN was first to report on Wednesday night that in a series of key concessions, McCarthy agreed to propose a rules change that would allow just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to two sources familiar with the matter. McCarthy had initially proposed a five-member threshold, down from current conference rules that require half of the GOP to call for such a vote.

He also agreed to allow for more members of the Freedom Caucus to serve on the powerful House Rules Committee, which dictates how and whether bills come to the floor, and to vote on a handful of bills that are priorities for the holdouts, including proposing term limits on members and a border security plan.

‘I won’t be a weaker speaker’

It still remains to be seen, however, whether additional concessions and attempts at deal-making will be enough for McCarthy to secure the votes he needs.

On the concessions he’s made so far, McCarthy said Thursday evening that he’s not concerned about giving just one member the power to call for a vote to oust the speaker. “I’m very fine with that,” the California Republican said. “I’m not afraid. … I won’t be a weaker speaker.”

McCarthy also denied that any members would lose committee assignments and said there have been no negotiations that involved giving subcommittee chairmanships to dissidents.

Patience is wearing thin among lawmakers and moderates have also grown increasingly frustrated over the concessions, which many believe may make it harder for the new GOP majority to effectively govern, though they will likely still swallow them.

McCarthy was defiant earlier in the day on Thursday in the face of the stiff headwinds, saying that he will continue to face opposition until he reaches a deal with his detractors.

“It’s all going to be this way until an agreement comes,” he told CNN. “It’s easier if we’re able to all get an agreement together.”

Asked by CNN the point he would make a realization that the outcome won’t change, McCarthy said: “After I win.”