McCormick, Goodin confident in delegate recruitment

Former House Minority Leader Terry Goodin and Democratic candidate for governor Jennifer McCormick (As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democratic candidate for governor Jennifer McCormick on Tuesday said she’s confident her campaign can line up enough delegates to nominate her preferred running mate.

McCormick, who was unopposed in the May 7 Democratic gubernatorial primary, announced on Thursday she wants former House Minority Leader Terry Goodin to be her running mate. The final decision is up to delegates to the Indiana Democratic Party convention on July 13.

In a joint interview with News 8 for “All INdiana Politics,” McCormick said she chose Goodin for his character and his years of legislative experience. Goodin said he accepted her invitation because he was concerned by the state of rural Indiana.

The lieutenant governor’s most visible job is as president of the Senate, where they can vote to break a tie but have no vote at any other time, like the vice president at the federal level. Republicans took control of the chamber following the 1978 elections and have maintained control ever since. Goodin said his time in the Indiana House included time in both the legislative majority and minority, so he will be able to work with senators and understand their needs and priorities regardless of who controls the chamber.

The lieutenant governor also has a number of statutory duties, notably as secretary of agriculture and as chair of the board of directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Goodin owns a cattle farm and said he can utilize that experience when he listens to farmers describe the issues they face.

As for housing, Goodin said the state needs to take a direct approach to the housing crisis and he sees the lieutenant governor’s office as one avenue to do so.

“What we need to do is, we need to figure out the most efficient, effective way to create good homes for people to live in, and those working-class homes are a big focus,” he said.

Goodin historically has taken positions on social issues well to the right of most Democrats. During his time in the General Assembly, Goodin voted in favor of abortion restrictions and a resolution against same-sex marriage. On Thursday, he apologized for those votes and said he would work to restore access to abortion services and protect LGBTQ+ rights.

Goodin told News 8 his views on those issues have changed with time and he expects most delegates will understand that.

Asked whether she and Goodin’s backgrounds might alienate progressive Democrats, McCormick said her campaign is focusing on issues that affect all Hoosiers, such as housing and health care. She said her goal is to find common ground and areas of possible compromise.

“We are appealing to very progressive people and also very conservative people,” she said. “And at a time when things are so divisive, we know how important that is, that we bring back commonsense civility and bipartisanship.”

Goodin faces three challengers to date — perennial candidate Bob Kern, former Indianapolis mayoral candidate Clif Marsiglio, and Anderson Civil & Human Rights Department head Tamie Dixon-Tatum. McCormick said she respects their decision to run. She said her campaign has been working to line up delegates to support Goodin and she feels confident they will endorse him.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WISH-TV.