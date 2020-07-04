Mixed reaction to possible car wash at 38th, Illinois streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you drive on 38th Street near the State Fairgrounds, you’ll see progress on the Monon Trail bridge.

But if you go west of that bridge that’s under construction, you’ll see boarded windows, closed businesses and piled-up trash.

Many people who live in the neighborhood were excited to find out a developer was interested in investing in the area.

They weren’t thrilled after hearing the business he planned to bring was a Crew Carwash.

The plan is to tear down the vacant CVS drugstore on the corner or 38th and North Illinois streets and replace it with the car wash. However, neighbors said, what they really need in the area is a grocery store or another convenience store.

Some are also worried a car wash would add to traffic issues along 38th between Illinois and Meridian streets, which are already congested at certain points of the day.

The city has similar concerns. The Department of Metropolitan Development has already opposed part of Crew Carwash’s plan. Officials say the proposal doesn’t fall in line with several Indianapolis planning guidelines.

Representatives from Crew Carwash will meet July 15 with the Metropolitan Development Commission to discuss the proposal.