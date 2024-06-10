New animal shelter designed to enhance care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After two years of planning and many conversations, the city government-run Indianapolis Animal Care Services broke ground Monday on a 70,000-square-foot building to improve animal welfare and upgrade from a 24,000-square-foot facility.

“It’s going to have more kennels so that way the animals have a better, more comfortable place so their mental and emotional health is better,” said Jason Larrison, president of the nonprofit Friends of Indy Animals.

While prioritizing natural light, noise reduction, and larger outdoor spaces, the new shelter will aim to make animals feel comfortable to interact with potential owners. While providing better care for the nearly 10,000 animals they help out each year.

“There is going to be a better lobby space for those that are coming in. We are going to have a large clinic to be able to do preventive care,” Larrison said.

The current building was built in the 1990s and has faces challenges including staffing shortages, overcrowding, and facility disrepair.

Abbey Brands, director of the city government’s Businesses and Neighborhood Services, said of the current animal shelter, “It was never meant to be the shelter that we need for today. It was built to be a 48-hour stray hold. It was not meant to hold the volume and provide for the animals they have today.”

“When the original site (for a new animal shelter) was announced, it was going to be in Sherman Park. Unfortunately, that area had a lot of remedial needs, and we were working toward on it being a public project, not just the shelter. There were other city investments going into that as well. Ultimately, we realized that was hindering the development of that.”

City leaders say the new facility will ensure a more humane approach in the community.

City officials say if they can get a hole in the ground by fall, they expect for this new facility to be open by early 2026.

Until then, the current facility is looking for forever homes for their current animals. “If you’re interested in fostering an animal, but not sure if you’re ready to adopt yet, we could always use some fosters to come help out with our overcrowding issues,” Brands said.

