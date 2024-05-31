New filing dates set for Indiana school board candidates

A view of a voting machine. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

(THE REPORTER) — The state legislature has made significant changes to the filing dates for those wishing to run for the school board in the upcoming 2024 general election.

The filing period had been from July to August. This year, petitions opened on May 21 and will close at noon on June 20.

Candidates interested in running for the school board must gather at least 10 signatures from registered voters within their school district. The required documentation includes the CAN-34 petition form and the CAN-12 Statement of Economic Interest. Both forms are essential for a complete submission and must be filed with the Hamilton County Clerk’s Office.

Hamilton County Clerk Kathy Kreag Williams emphasized the importance of this change.

“Adjusting the filing period gives candidates more time to prepare and interact with their constituents,” Williams said. “We hope this will lead to a more informed and engaged voter base, ultimately benefiting our schools and communities.”

For additional information or assistance with the filing process, candidates can visit the Hamilton County Clerk’s Office or click here.