New program helps hundreds of domestic violence victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The head of the city’s new domestic violence prevention program has big plans.

Danyette Smith, director of domestic violence prevention for the city of Indianapolis, leads the city’s new Indy Champions for Domestic Violence Prevention program.

The program launched in January and began connecting with domestic violence victims in May. Smith said the program’s goal is to identify specific barriers that are keeping someone in a violent relationship and then connecting them with the resources that best fit their situation.

Before the program launched, Smith said domestic violence victims were often given a list of resources to utilize but little guidance on which resources to use.

“After the first two agencies called, most survivors just give up. They’re like, ‘They can’t help me, I’m not going through it,’” Smith said.

The program has helped over 250 people escape violent situations over the past six months. She said the success is due in large part to who the program hires. The case workers, called champions, are themselves domestic violence survivors.

“(Most case workers) wouldn’t understand that fear no matter how educated they are,” Smith said. “When you first talk to (victims), you can hear and feel that wall that’s up. But then once you say ‘I’m a survivor,’ just saying that, it’s like, oh, you’re a survivor, you’re not ashamed to do this, let me give you more so that you can help me.”

Smith herself escaped from domestic violence in 2014 after eight years in an abusive relationship. A pair of sunglasses remains perched on her head at all times to symbolize the black eyes she once got from her abuser. She said she had no one to turn to because nobody around her truly understood what she was going through.

“In the midst of the abuse, I just looked up to the heavens and I said, when I get out of this, I’m going to be who I need,” Smith said.

The program is administered by the Indy Public Safety Foundation in partnership with the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety. Smith said she currently has three champions working for her and she would like to add a youth champion in 2023. She also said she would like to add more bilingual champions. She already has one Spanish speaker and would like to add speakers of other languages.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, you can contact the program’s 24-hour helpline at 317-210-0866. You can support its efforts by donating to the Indy Public Safety Foundation.