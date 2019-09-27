Pence says Trump to ‘stay focused’ despite impeachment inquiry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence spent the majority of his Thursday visit to Indianapolis talking about jobs and trade and briefly mentioned the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump in Washington.

The visit was not an official campaign stop but seemed like one.

On the impeachment inquiry, he said, “Truth is, while we are watching our nation’s capital even today, we see many Democrats who spent the last 2-1/2 years on baseless accusations and they keep trying to overturn the will of the American people. I’m here to make you a promise President Donald Trump and I are going to stay focused on the issue that matter to you.”

While the vice president was attempting to sell the economic benefits of the United States–Mexico–Canada trade agreement, he was interrupted by one protester, Lori Perdue, an Air Force veteran and activist with the peace group CodePink. Perdue stood on her chair with her back to the vice president and held a picture of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist. Perdue was booed from Pence’s appearance at MacAllister Machinery, a dealership and warehouse at 6300 Southeastern Ave.

Selling the president’s trade agreement may be tough with the current political climate in Washington, but Pence had no trouble promoting the deal to the Indianapolis audience.

“We saw the highest optimism ever among manufactures all across the country and instead of losing 200,000 manufacturing jobs, 500,000 manufacturing jobs have come roaring back,” Pence said.

Before flying back to Washington, Pence was expected to attend a mental health roundtable at 3 p.m. Friday at the NeuroDiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center in Community Hospital East.