Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump

WASHINGTON (WISH and CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel looking into the actions of former President Donald Trump, multiple sources have told CNN and ABC News.

Justice Department prosecutors in November reached out to people who served on the former vice president’s team to seek his testimony. That’s after Jack Smith was appointed as special counsel to investigate Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021.

At the time, Pence’s team indicated that he was open to discussing a possible agreement with the Justice Department to provide some testimony.

CNN says Pence’s office declined to confirm he had been subpoenaed.

A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment to CNN on the matter.

Pence is a former Indiana governor. He lives in Carmel.