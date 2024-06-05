Plans to renovate Kuntz Stadium for rugby move forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City-County Council has approved a plan to potentially attract several high-profile sporting events.

In a unanimous vote, the council voted on Monday to move forward with leasing Kuntz Memorial Soccer Stadium to Riverside Sports Properties.

The management company has multimillion-dollar plans to turn the soccer complex into a rugby stadium.

City leaders have confirmed the project is to help support a potential move at landing a college-level rugby championship in 2025, the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup, and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

According to council documents, the lease is for three years, after which it can be renewed by the passage of another resolution.

The resolution passed Monday night says Riverside Sports Properties will “provide significant capital investment into the renovation and rehabilitation of the property and assist in increasing utilization.”

The bid has support from several Indianapolis-based businesses including the National Bank of Indianapolis, pharmaceutical makers Elanco and Lilly, the Colts, the Pacers, Penske Entertainment, Sullivan Hardware, Tom Wood Automotive Group, and Sport Graphics.