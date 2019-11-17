Poll: Buttigieg surges to first place in Iowa

(WISH) — A new poll shows presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is the new Democratic front-runner in Iowa.

The mayor of South Bend, Ind., holds a clear lead in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, climbing to 25%.

That’s according to the new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers.

It marks a 16-point increase in support for Buttigieg since the September poll.

There is a close three-way battle for second behind Buttigieg, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 16%, and former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders each at 15%.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar follows them at 6%.

The survey comes on the heels of other recent polls showing Buttigieg joining the top tier of the Democratic primary race in Iowa.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.