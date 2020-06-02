Live updates: Polls closed, counting begins in 15-person GOP race for 5th Congressional seat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The primary election was delayed a month by the coronavirus pandemic, but the polls closed at 6 p.m. and the counting — which could take days, clerks say — has begun.

One of the most closely watched races Tuesday night is the Republican primary for Indiana’s 5th Congressional district. There is a crowded field of candidates and no clear front-runner. Fifteen Republicans filed to run after incumbent U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, a Republixan, announced her retirement last year.

Indiana’s 5th Congressional district covers Hamilton, Grant, Tipton and Madison counties, and portions of Marion, Boone, Blackford and Howard counties.

The seat has long been controlled by Republicans, but the general election in November is expected to be competitive, with Christina Hale emerging early on as the Democratic front-runner.

On Tuesday night, the Republican candidates that News 8 is watching include attorney and former Marion County prosecutor Carl Brizzi, nurse Beth Henderson, and former state senator Victoria Spartz, who currently leads in fundraising.

On the money front, COVID-19 and the crowded field have led to limited fundraising for all the candidates.

Final results may be delayed for days

This year close to 500,000 absentee ballots were sent out in Indiana due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion county says the final results may be delayed. This year, the county sent out 100,000 absentee ballots applications, a record number, and the county clerks were expecting a record number of those ballots to be returned Tuesday.

The Hamilton County government said in a tweet just after the polls closed at 6 p.m.: “Due to the large volume of absentee ballots, there is the very real possibility that counting votes could take several days. If mail-in ballot processing carries over to tomorrow, the County will reopen the viewing area at the 4-H Fairgrounds at 830AM.”