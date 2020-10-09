President Trump touts Lilly COVID-19 treatment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Donald Trump touted an Indiana drug company with a video on Twitter which has gained more than 22 million views.

Lilly’s antibody drug treatment to fight the coronavirus is similar to Regeneron’s, the treatment taken by the President.

“So we have these drugs, Eli Lilly and the others that are so good,” Trump said. “I want to get for you what I got and I’m going to make it free. You’re not going to pay for it.”

Lilly is asking for authorization to use on patients in an emergency and it’s getting a ringing endorsement from the most powerful man in the world from the White House lawn Wednesday.

“We have Regeneron,” Trump said in the video. “We have a very similar drug from Eli Lilly. They’re coming out and we’re trying to get them on an emergency basis.”

Hours before the video was posted on Twitter, Lilly released an update of its neutralizing antibody program showing positive outcomes including fewer symptoms and hospital trips.

Lilly Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks talked about results in a conference call.

“Over the course of this year, Lilly’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been shaped by our sincere desire and sense of responsibility,” Ricks said.

Antibodies have proven effective to fight similar viruses including Ebola, helping the body identify the virus and eliminate it. But, unlike a vaccine, they do not stay in the body for long periods of time.

Work is underway to see if smaller doses of the antibodies will be effective.

It’s why Ricks said he’s actually rooting for the success of their competitor Regeneron for a treatment we told you about Sunday on News 8.

“Neither company plus all our partners could produce enough for the world right now based on incidences of the disease. Low doses is a great strategy to spread that limited supply further,” Ricks said.

Regeneron expects to have 300,000 doses within the next few months. Lilly hopes to have a million doses this year.

While much has been made about other statements of Trump’s video including where he said, “I think this was a blessing from God. I think it was a blessing from disguise,” for Lilly, it’s just a matter of waiting to hear back from the FDA. It’s a decision usually made within weeks, sometimes days.

“I have emergency use authorization all set,” Trump said in the video. “We got to get it signed now. You’re going to get better. You’re going to get better really fast.”

Lilly also has a combo treatment of two antibodies they hope to submit for emergency use authorization next month.

The results which have been announced so far have only involved patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

They are continuing to study the effects on people with a higher risk of complications, but have declined to release any of those results yet.

