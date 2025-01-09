Presidential funeral traditions: A look back with the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The passing of a U.S. president is a moment steeped in history, tradition, and ceremony. Charles Hyde, president and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, joined News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins on Daybreak to discuss the significance of these events and their historical roots.

“Anytime you have the passing of an American president, it is national news—international news,” Hyde said. “Presidents actually have a hand in how they’re remembered, and in modern times, they are consulted on the details of their funerals.”

Hyde noted that President Jimmy Carter, who will be honored with a state funeral, played a role in shaping today’s ceremony.

“Not every president has to have a state funeral,” Hyde said. “This tradition dates back to William Henry Harrison in 1841—Benjamin Harrison’s grandfather—who was the first sitting president to die in office. His passing established the framework for how we memorialize presidents.”

Heightened Security Measures

With five living presidents expected to attend the ceremony, security is a top priority.

“Secret Service is always on heightened alert any time a president is involved, let alone five,” Hyde said. “You can expect heightened security, especially in Plains, Georgia, where President Carter will be laid to rest.”

State Funerals Through History

State funerals have evolved over time. Hyde shared that the first president to attend another president’s funeral was William McKinley, who attended Benjamin Harrison’s funeral in 1901. Harrison’s family chose to hold the service at what is now the Indiana Statehouse, turning the nation’s eyes to Indianapolis for the proceedings.

“It’s remarkable to think how these ceremonies have changed,” Hyde said. “Today, the traditions you see in Washington, D.C., mirror the ceremonies that took place in Indianapolis for Benjamin Harrison.”

Honoring Jimmy Carter

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site also honors President Carter’s legacy.

“We recognize all presidents at the St. and Sandy Hurt Presidential Promenade on the south side of our grounds,” Hyde said. “We’ve seen people stopping by to lay flowers and reflect on Carter’s contributions both as a president and in his post-presidency.”

The museum is open Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday hourly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is closed Dec. 31, 2024 through Jan.19, 2025, and will reopen for tours on Jan. 20, 2025.