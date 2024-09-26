Proposal to curb street takeovers, spinning nears final council approval

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A panel of Indianapolis City-County Council members on Wednesday night recommended the formal approval of a proposal to curb illegal street takeovers, spinning and reckless driving.

The proposal would allow law enforcement authorities to fine participants and promoters $250, and spectators $100. Also, any participating vehicle would be impounded for at least 30 days, with a $150 towing fee and a daily $30 fee for the duration.

Many council members on the committee thought the proposal did not go far enough.

Democrat Leroy Robinson, chair of the council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee, says changes can still be made. “I think the two things we’re already talking about is extending the timing from 30 days, maybe 90 days. And maybe increasing the fines,” Robinson said.

Republican member Brian Mowery, the council minority leader, said, “This proposal is simply ‘don’t break the law and you’re not subject to these repercussions.’ This could be much more harsh.”

Some council members had concerns that this proposal, if passed, could face legal pushback.

“The first time we’ve done something like this, this strong, I think there’s always going to be some legal issues involved. I think we have some great attorneys in (the city government’s office of) Corporation Counsel on our side that can work through that.”

Three people spoke; one favored the proposal, and two were against it.

Cecilia Gomez opposed the proposal. “Proposal 314, which I find to have language that overreaches in disturbing implications for communal gatherings if passed, it gives IMPD the sole authority to determine our guilt.”

Deby Abel supports the proposal. “I extremely support this. I don’t think it’s strong enough. We can’t leave our house. We can’t go down the streets because we are afraid of being hit.”

This proposal will be considered for final adoption during the council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The council meetings can be watched live online.

