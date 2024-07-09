Proposal would create Indianapolis registry of dogs not spayed or neutered

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council introduced a proposal creating a registry for unaltered dogs six months or older.

Indianapolis Animal Control Services would maintain the registry and keep tabs on registry and be able to monitor the number of dogs who aren’t spayed or neutered.

City-County Councilor John Barth, who cosponsored the proposal said it will help curb illegal breeding and reduce pet overpopulation: “This ordinance represents a significant step forward in promoting responsible pet ownership and enhancing public safety in Marion County.”

When an owner registers, he or she agrees to maintain health records, take their dog in for an annual veterinary exam, report new litters and microchip dogs and puppies before they are sold.

Director of the FACE low cost animal clinic Jen Hancock supports the ordinance: “One cat can have up to 18 kittens over the course of one year and one dog can have up to 12 puppies over the course of one year, finding homes for all those dogs and cats is very difficult,” she said.

There are no fees for registering and dog owners must renew their registration after one year. IACS says it will work with owners who aren’t able to register, but fines could be imposed if the owner racks up multiple violations in a one year period.

“When it comes to being a pet owner, what responsible looks like means different things to different people, with this ordinance, with this ordinance, it starts with education.”

The Metropolitan Economic Development Committee will hear Proposal 207 at 5:30 p.m., on July 15th. The public will be able to weigh in on it at that time.

If adopted, the ordinance would go into effect on Jan. 1.