Receiving texts your vote will be made public? Fact check: Your vote is secret

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Texts circulating around Indiana ominously warn voters that their neighbors will know how they voted in the presidential election — something that is not true.

“Voting records are public — your friends, neighbors, and family will know if you stood with Trump when it mattered most,” one reads.

“Hi (name), this is Sydney with the Indiana GOP. Tomorrow is Election Day — your last chance to make a difference. Whether or not you vote is public, and your community will see if you stood with Trump or stayed home. Don’t let your country down when our future is on the line,” it continues.

“Make a plan to vote tomorrow and send a strong message by voting straight-ticket Republican to keep Indiana safe from the radical left and support Trump’s vision for America. Every vote counts in securing strong, conservative leadership,” the text concludes, before directing voters to an Indiana-run website to find polling locations.

The top of the text says “Braun for Indiana.”

Braun’s campaign said it did not send the messages but that the text “appears to be accurate.”

Braun Senior Advisor Joshua Kelley said, “I believe that whether or not someone votes, how often they vote, and if in primary whether D or R is part of someone’s voting record and a matter of public record. Any citizen can access voting records by making a public records request to their local county clerk or the Indiana Secretary of State.”

In primary elections, Hoosiers can choose to pull either a Democrat or Republican ballot, and their choices are public record. But that’s not true today, in the general election. Voters get one ballot with all of the candidates in their locale, and even if they vote straight-party, it’s private.

And the key distinction is that who you vote for is never public. If you are still concerned for your voting safety, it is important to know your rights.

What are my voting rights?

The U.S. Constitution says that I have the right to take part in civic life.

If I am registered to vote in Indiana, I have the right to vote in this election.

I have the right to vote by myself or with help and I can select who I want to assist me.

Even if I have a conservator, I may vote unless a court specifically said I cannot.

I have the right to vote the way I want.

I have the right to get help if someone tries to stop me from voting.

I have the right to be shown how to make my choices on my ballot.

If I am waiting in line when the poll closes, I must be allowed to vote.

How to report a problem at the polls

Call 1-866-IN-1-VOTE (1-866-461-8683) or email havaadministrator@sos.in.gov.

