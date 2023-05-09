Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe

U.S. Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, listens during a joint meeting of Congress with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2023. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images and CNN)

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York’s U.S. Rep. George Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New York’s eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal.

The exact nature of the charges couldn’t immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.

The congressman’s attorney declined to comment. Spokespeople for the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office, the Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment.

The freshman congressman, who was elected last year to represent a district that includes parts of Long Island and Queens, has been under investigation in multiple jurisdictions and by the House Ethics Committee.

Top Democrats, joined by some New York Republicans, have been calling on Santos to resign over allegations ranging from criminal behavior on the campaign trail to petty personal dishonesty stretching back more than a decade.

During his brief time in office, Santos has been accused of breaking campaign finance laws, violating federal conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran’s dying dog, masterminding a credit card fraud scheme and lying about where he went to school and worked.

Santos has admitted to making some misleading claims about his education and financial status, but continues to deny the more serious allegations.