Rep. Greg Pence criticized for racist items sold at his mall

Items are for sale at Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, on July 21, 2020. U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence, is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at the sprawling antiques mall the congressman owns with his wife. (AP Photo/Casey Smith)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he owns with his wife.

The issue has taken on particular significance amid a national reckoning on race.

The Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, has more than 4 million items for sale by the merchants who rent booths from the Pences. Sprinkled throughout the mall are dozens of objects that trade in Jim Crow-era caricatures and stereotypes.

Pence’s Democratic challenger, Jeannine Lee Lake, drew attention to the objects recently.

Through a spokesperson, the Republican congressman told The Star Press that he “is not engaged in the active management” of the mall.

Greg Pence is the vice president’s older brother.