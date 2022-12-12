Politics

Rep. Jim Banks considering run for U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican, speaks at a news conference Feb. 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Image from Video Provided)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Monday he is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

If Banks decides to run, he would be a contender for the seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who on Monday launched his campaign for governor of Indiana.

Banks released a statement saying: