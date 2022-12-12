Politics

Rep. Jim Banks considering run for U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican, speaks at a news conference Feb. 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Image from Video Provided)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Monday he is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

If Banks decides to run, he would be a contender for the seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who on Monday launched his campaign for governor of Indiana.

Banks released a statement saying:

“Senator Braun has been a reliable and strong conservative in the Senate and I’m grateful for all he has done for our state over the past four years. I am confident that he will continue to champion Hoosier values in the next stage of his public service career.

Indiana deserves a proven conservative to continue Senator Braun’s work in the United States Senate.

I am strongly considering running for the open Indiana Senate seat in 2024, and I will spend the upcoming holidays praying and talking with my wife, family and close friends about how I can best serve Indiana.” 

