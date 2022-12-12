Rep. Jim Banks considering run for U.S. Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Monday he is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2024.
If Banks decides to run, he would be a contender for the seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who on Monday launched his campaign for governor of Indiana.
Banks released a statement saying:
“Senator Braun has been a reliable and strong conservative in the Senate and I’m grateful for all he has done for our state over the past four years. I am confident that he will continue to champion Hoosier values in the next stage of his public service career.
Indiana deserves a proven conservative to continue Senator Braun’s work in the United States Senate.
I am strongly considering running for the open Indiana Senate seat in 2024, and I will spend the upcoming holidays praying and talking with my wife, family and close friends about how I can best serve Indiana.”