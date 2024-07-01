Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Rep. Spartz charged with weapons violation at DC airport

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., speaks during a Lincoln Day Dinner, May 2, 2024, in Noblesville, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has been charged with a weapons violation at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to I-Team 8 that Spartz was charged Friday. The spokesperson says Spartz received a summons to appear in a court in Virginia. Additional details were not immediately available.

I-Team 8 reached out to Spartz’s office for comment.

The 45-year-old from Noblesville serves the Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. The district includes Hamilton County and other counties north and northeast of Indianapolis.

She is seeking re-election in November’s election. She fended off eight rivals in the May Republican primary just months after she decided to run for reelection in a campaign that focused attention on her opposition to sending aid to her native Ukraine. She is the first and only Ukrainian-born member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

3rd person in Indiana falls...
Indiana News /
Docs: Man arrested for raping...
Crime Watch 8 /
Transplant Games of America 2024
Life.Style.Live! /
$1 million winning Powerball ticket...
Indiana News /
Magic Johnson admires how Caitlin...
Indiana Fever /
WB I-70 closed near Spiceland...
Local News /
Trump ally Steve Bannon begins...
National News /
House Republicans sue Attorney General...
National News /