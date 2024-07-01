Rep. Spartz charged with weapons violation at DC airport

(WISH) — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has been charged with a weapons violation at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed to I-Team 8 that Spartz was charged Friday. The spokesperson says Spartz received a summons to appear in a court in Virginia. Additional details were not immediately available.

I-Team 8 reached out to Spartz’s office for comment.

The 45-year-old from Noblesville serves the Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. The district includes Hamilton County and other counties north and northeast of Indianapolis.

She is seeking re-election in November’s election. She fended off eight rivals in the May Republican primary just months after she decided to run for reelection in a campaign that focused attention on her opposition to sending aid to her native Ukraine. She is the first and only Ukrainian-born member of the U.S. House of Representatives.