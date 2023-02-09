Politics

Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump

Vice President Mike Pence hands the electoral certificate from the state of Arizona to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as he presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C, on Jan. 6, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel looking into the actions of former President Donald Trump, multiple sources have told CNN and ABC News.

Justice Department prosecutors in November reached out to people who served on the former vice president’s team to seek his testimony. That’s after Jack Smith was appointed as special counsel to investigate Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021.

At the time, Pence’s team indicated that he was open to discussing a possible agreement with the Justice Department to provide some testimony.

Pence is a former Indiana governor. He lives in Carmel.