John Stehr sworn in as mayor of Zionsville, Indiana

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Zionsville inaugurated their new mayor Monday.

Republican John Stehr was sworn into office alongside Deputy Mayor Kate Swanson.

Stehr ran unopposed in the fall mayoral election.

He replaces Democrat Emily Styron, who chose not to run for a second term.

Zionsville is a Boone County town of 32,000 just beyond the northern border of Indianapolis.