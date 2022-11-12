Rex Early, former Indiana Republican party chair, dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rex Early, chair of the Indiana Republican party in the early 1990s, has died.
He was also chair of Indiana Trump campaign in 2016, working to help then-candidate Donald Trump get elected as president.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sent this statement regarding Early’s death:
“Rex was truly one of a kind—and most everyone who knew him would agree—Thank God for that.
“As a man of many eras, he was the Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.
“His support was coveted. From dog catcher to U.S. President, lines formed at his door for an endorsement. His wit was a weapon that could take over a room, or torpedo a campaign. He wore the ring, and just preferred you kiss it.
“Early, and Holcomb family roots run deep in Knox County Indiana, which probably means we’re somehow related. For that, I’ll forever be proud, and grateful to have known Rex, whose loyalty and devotion to our state and nation will never be surpassed.
“A true Marine, he fought up until his last stand and will forever be missed with a smile.
“Until we meet again, all Hail Rex.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb