Rex Early, former Indiana Republican party chair, dies

Rex Early (left) and Tony Samuel (right). (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rex Early, chair of the Indiana Republican party in the early 1990s, has died.

He was also chair of Indiana Trump campaign in 2016, working to help then-candidate Donald Trump get elected as president.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sent this statement regarding Early’s death: