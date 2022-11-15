Politics

Rick Scott tells colleagues he will challenge Mitch McConnell for leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrives to speak to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Senate Republicans blame the Republican National Committee. The Republican National Committee blames two Republican House members. They blame former President Donald Trump. And Trump blames McConnell. In the midst of the GOP’s first major election year blowup, each group believes it represents the real Republican Party and its best interests in 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(CNN) — Sen. Rick Scott of Florida told his fellow GOP senators he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be leader of the party in the chamber next year, according to a source who has seen a letter he sent to his colleagues.

Scott has little chance of succeeding but it’s seen as a protest vote — though it’s the first real challenger McConnell has faced in his time as GOP leader.

Senate Republicans are expected to hold leadership elections on Wednesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated