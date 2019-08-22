Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

FILE- In this June 30, 2017, file photo, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. The White House indicated Sunday, July 23, that President Donald Trump would sign a sweeping Russia sanctions measure that requires him to get Congress’ permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties against Moscow. Sanders, the newly appointed White House press secretary, said the administration is supportive of being tough on Russia and “particularly putting these sanctions in place.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.