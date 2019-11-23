Secretary of Navy says Trump’s tweet is not a formal order

Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer talks with the news media following a commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s guided missile destroyer, the USS Paul Ignatius, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Secretary of the U.S. Navy Richard Spencer says he doesn’t consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy Seal.

Trump insisted last Thursday the Navy “will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” inserting himself into an ongoing legal review.

The Navy on Wednesday notified Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher that he will face a review early next month to determine if he should remain on the elite force. Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive, but a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse.